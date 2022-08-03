Mumbai: Man poses as woman on social media to extort money

The police on Monday arrested Sushant Talshilkar, who allegedly befriended the complainant on Facebook by posing as a woman from his housing society and exchanged obscene pictures and messaged with him, an official from Kasturba Marg police station said, according to news agency PTI.

The accused then threatened to circulate the screenshots of their chats to the WhatsApp group of the housing society and demanded ₹ 10,000 from the complainant, he said.

Even after the victim paid the accused, the latter sent him a threatening message, the official said.

The arrested accused has been booked on the charges of extortion and other relevant provisions of the IPC, he added.