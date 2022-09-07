Mumbai lucky for her: Thackeray on Liz Truss

He tweeted on Monday, "PM elect @trussliz first visited us as (International) Trade secretary and on return, was elevated to Foreign secretary. Owing to which on her second visit, it was in a lighter vein that I mentioned, how Mumbai being lucky for her, the next elevation would be no surprise! Today, she is PM of UK."

Thackeray expressed the hope that under Truss's leadership, the India-United Kingdom ties will get further strengthened.

"Congratulations to @trussliz as she gets elected in the @conservatives race to be Prime Minister of the UK. I hope she takes India-UK relationship ahead, forging stronger ties, broadening the cooperation between the two countries in coming times," he said.

Truss, 47, was on Tuesday appointed as the new British PM by Queen Elizabeth II following her victory over former minister Rishi Sunak in the Conservative Party leadership race.