Mumbai: Jilted lover arrested for making bomb hoax calls

Sutar made another a call to the control room about a bomb placed in Zaveri Bazaar, following which the police swung into action and the bomb disposal squad also reached the scene, the official said.

The police tracked down the accused after tracing the mobile phone number used to make the calls, he said.

Personnel from Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station called and asked the accused to show them where the bomb was planted, laid a trap and nabbed him within hours, the official said.

As per preliminary probe, the accused was disgruntled as he had recently broken up with his girlfriend, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.