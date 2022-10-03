Mumbai: Gold, cash worth over a crore recovered from rail passenger

A team of Railway Protection Force (RPF) detained Ganesh Mondal, who was moving suspiciously on the railway station platform, on October 1, news agency PTI reported.

The search of his backpack revealed he was carrying Rs 56 lakh cash and two gold biscuits worth Rs 1,15,16,903, the official said, adding that Mondal cannot give a satisfactory reply about the source of the money and gold.

Mondal told RPF officials that he was coming from Lucknow and travelled in Pushpak Express.

Income Tax officials were informed about the seizure and the case was handed over to them, he said.