Dahi Handi participant dies in Mumbai; FIR against event organiser

Mumbai, Aug 23: A 24-year-old 'Govinda' died after suffering injuries in the Dahi Handi festival following which police registered an FIR against the event organiser, an official said on Tuesday.

Sandesh Dalvi, a member of the Shiv Shambho Govinda Pathak group, suffered serious head injuries after he fell from a human pyramid formed by 'Govindas' (Dahi Handi participants) during the Krishna Janmashtami celebration at Bamanwadi in Vile Parle area on Friday.