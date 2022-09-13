MHT CET Result 2022 on September 15: Details of normalisation process

The MHT CET PCM and PCB 2022 results will be released at 5 pm. The MHT CET 2922 for PCM group was held from August 5 to August 11 and for the PCB Group it was from August 12 to August 20 2022.

As per the normalisation procedure for MHT CET 2022, the score is declared in the form of percentile ranging from 0 to 100. The candidate who is topper is the one who scores 100.

The seat allotment will be held through a Centralised Admission Procession in online mode by the Maharashtra State CET Cell. Candidates can check their seat allotment by logging in using the required credentials. Government Colleges, University Colleges, Government Aided Private Colleges, Private Un-aided Colleges are the participating institutes. The MHT CET 2022 Result 2022 once released will be available on cetcell.mahacet.org.