MHT CET 2022 PCM and PCB result today 5 pm: Websites to check

The MHT CET PCM and PCB 2022 results will be released at 5 pm. The MHT CET 2922 for PCM group was held from August 5 to August 11 and for the PCB Group it was from August 12 to August 20 2022.

Mumbai, Sep 15: MAHA CET Result: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or MHT CET 2022 will be released today for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) PCB groups. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

As per the normalisation procedure for MHT CET 2022, the score is declared in the form of percentile ranging from 0 to 100. The candidate who is topper is the one who scores 100.

The seat allotment will be held through online by the Maharashtra State CET Cell. Candidates can check their seat allotment by logging in using the required credentials. Government Colleges, University Colleges, Government Aided Private Colleges, Private Un-aided Colleges are the participating institutes.

The exact time of the result announcement has not been announced by CET Cell as of now. It is likely to be out by 5 pm.

Students are advised to keep a tab on the official website for fresh updates.

MHT CET 2022 result: Websites to check

MHT CET result: How to check