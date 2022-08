Mumbai, Aug 16: The MHT CET 2022 Answer Key will be released by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

Candidates will need their application number and date of birth to download the MHT CET 2022 answer key. Candidates can raise objections against the MHT CET 2022 provisional answer key by paying a fee of Rs 800 for the general category and Rs 600 for the reserved category.