MHT CET 2022 answer key releasing today: How to download

Candidates, who have objections to the MHT CET answer key can submit their objections through the official website between September 2 and 4 (5 pm). The MHT CET exam results will be declared on or before 15 September.

The exam of MHT CET 2022 was held from 5 August to 11 August for the PCM group, and from 12 August to 20 August for the PCB Group.

However, students who complained of technical glitches during their exams will be given a re-exam on 29 August.

Steps to download the answer key:

Visit the official website of MHT CET

On the homepage, click on "MHT CET 2022 answer key".

Login by entering the required details.

Click on the button which reads, "Sign in to account".

After this, the answer key for MHT CET 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

How to challenge the answer key