Maharashtra weather update: IMD predicts heavy showers from Sept 8-12

Mumbai, Sep 08: Maharashtra is set to experience another intense spurt of rains just as the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities come to an end. So if you live in Mumbai, Pune and any other Maharashtrian city where Ganapati Visarjan is performed with extra fervour and grandeur, we suggest you be prepared for wet weather and possibly waterlogged roads as you bid a temporary farewell to Lord Ganesha.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the following conditions are expected in Maharashtra's subdivisions:

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls (64.5 mm-115.5 mm), thunderstorms and lightning over Konkan-Goa, Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra until next Monday (September 12)

Isolated very heavy showers (115.5 mm-204 mm) over Madhya Maharashtra between Thursday and next Monday (September 8-12) and over Konkan-Goa from Friday to Monday (September 9-12)

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday asked authorities in several districts of the state to be ready with rescue teams and relief mechanisms in view of the India Meteorological Department predicting rain squalls.

These are sudden, intense bouts of rain with gusts of wind for a few minutes.

A statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said officials in districts in the Konkan, western Maharashtra, north Maharashtra and Vidarbha have been directed to be on full alert for such weather activities.

Some parts of the state received heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening, with cloudbursts being reported at some spots.

The National Disaster Response Force has been asked to coordinate with states in the south that share borders with Maharashtra as they too have received heavy rainfall in the past 48 hours, the statement added.