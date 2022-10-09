Maharashtra weather: IMD gives yellow alert for parts of the state

"Mostly for the entire of Maharashtra, there are expectations of thundershowers, associated with isolated heavy rainfall. Thunderstorm warning- yellow warning- given for parts of central Maharashtra, Marathwada and over Konkan, for the next 3-4 days," ANI quoted IMD Mumbai Nitha TS, Scientist-C as saying.

"Generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain/thundershower in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours," India Meteorological Department had said on Saturday morning. "Isolated heavy falls & thunderstorms/lightning very likely over Gujarat Region 07th-10th; Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam from 07th-09th; Marathwada on 7th & 9th; Konkan & Goa and Telangana on 07th; Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 07th-11th; North Interior Karnataka, during 07th,09th and 10th; South Interior Karnataka during 9th - 11th; Kerala on 9th & 10th October 2022," the IMD had further added. IMD on Saturday had predicted that Mumbai touched a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature likely to be 26-degree celsius.

Mumbai gets record rains

Mumbai has recorded the most single day October rain in 10 years as the Commercial Capital of India received 114mm rains between Friday and Saturday, according to a report in The Times of India. Last year, Mumbai registered 86.5mm on October 15.

Meanwhile, the city also witnessed waterlogging due to incessant heavy rainfall on Saturday evening.