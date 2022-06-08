Maharashtra Class 12 results to be announced today: How to check your HSC marks?

The students registered for the examination through 9 divisional education boards namely Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan can check the most awaited results.

A total of 14,85,191 students had registered for the exam. Out Of these, 8,17,188 were boys and 6,68,003 were girls.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad on Tuesday informed the awaiting students about the results and wished the best to the eagerly waiting students.

How to check results online:

The students from all over Maharashtra can check their class 12 board results on the following official websites:

http://mahresult.nic.in

http://hscresult.mkcl.org

https://hsc.mahresults.org.in

Steps to check your score: