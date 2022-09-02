Maharashtra Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam Results 2022 Declared: How to check

Mumbai, Sep 02: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Class 10th SSC and 12th HSC supplementary results.
Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website.
The Maharashtra Supplementary SSC Exams were held from July 27, 2022 to August 12, 2022.
While the Maharashtra Supplementary HSC Exam from July 21, 2022 to August 24, 2022.
Candidates who could not clear the Maharashtra Class 10 and Class 12 Exam or missed the chance could appear for the supply exam.
Maharashtra Supplementary Result: How to check
- Go to the website - mahresult.nic.in
- Click on the Maharashtra SSC Supply Result link and Maharashtra HSC Supply Result link
- Enter required details
- The result will appear on the screen
- Download and keep a copy for future reference