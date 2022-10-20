Maharashtra ATS arrests 4 PFI activists from Raigad

Acting on specific information, the ATS team conducted a search in Panvel, located about 50 km from Mumbai, and apprehended the four PFI activists including a local unit secretary and two other workers.

Mumbai, Oct 20: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad on Thursday arrested Panvel secretary and two other members of the proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI) from Panvel in neighbouring Raigad district.

Four arrested accused members of PFI from Panvel have been identified as PFI Panvel Secretary Abdul Rahim Yakub Sayyad along with members Moiz Matin Patel, Mohamad Asif Khan and Tanvir Hamid Khan.

The accused have been booked under UAPA in a case registered at the Kalachowki Mumbai Police Station.

After questioning, all the four were placed under arrest in a case registered at the Kalachowki unit of the ATS in Mumbai under section 10 of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, an official told PTI.

Further investigation is underway.

Last month, the government of India has banned the Popular Front of India. The decision comes after two back-to-back mega nationwide raids on the outfit.

The government took the decision to ban the outfit for five years after it was found that it was indulging in alleged terror funding.

PFI's associate organisations Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala have also been banned.

A Government of India notification read that the PFI and its affiliates have been declared unlawful association with immediate effect under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.