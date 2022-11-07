Maharashtra: 20 people injured as two buses collide head-on

No fatalities were reported in the accident, said the police, according to an ANI report.

Palghar, Nov 07: In a bus accident in Maharashtra Palghar district, 20 people sustained injuries when the two state transport buses in which they were travelling in collided head-on with each other on Monday morning.

The accident took place at the ghat section area on Jawhar-Silvassa Road in Palghar district, as per the officials.

They also added that prima facie it appeared that the driver of one of the buses failed to navigate at the blind turn, and ended up colliding head-on with the other bus that was coming in from the other lane, ANI quoted them as saying.

The collision was so intense that the cabins of both the buses were found crushed, according to the reports. Police reached the spot after being informed by the locals about the accident.

The injured were rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment.

The police said that around 20 sustained injuries in the incident and they were admitted to the hospital for further treatment.