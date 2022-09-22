Local train services disrupted in Mumbai due to signal snag

Mumbai, Sep 22: Local train services on one of the Central Railway routes in Mumbai were disrupted due to a snag in a signalling system on Thursday morning, officials said. Some of the local trains, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were cancelled while some were running late, commuters said.

Due to the disruption, the crowd in trains and on railway stations swelled during the morning rush hours. The snag occurred in the signalling system at Dadar railway station around 6 am.