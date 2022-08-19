Mumbai, Aug 19: Highways and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday unveiled India's first E-Double Decker air-conditioned bus in Mumbai. During the event, he said that ethics, economy, ecology and environment are the four important pillars of the country.

Switch mobility limited a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland has manufactured this unique electric double-decker bus called as Switch EiV 22. The bus is equipped with the latest technology, ultra-modern design and highest safety and best in class comfort features.