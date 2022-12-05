Hyderabad Nizam's Mahabaleshwar property sealed over ownership dispute, frequent fights

Mumbai, Dec 05: Owing to frequent disputes, the land leased to the then Nizam of Hyderabad at Mahabaleshwar in Satara district of Maharashtra has been reportedly seized by the Maharashtra government. A 15-acre 15-gunta plot of land and Woodland and a luxurious bungalow worth Rs 250 crore were sealed down following the orders of Satara collector Ruchesh Jayvanshi, according to a report.

"There have been frequent disputes between two parties regarding the possession of this government property, due to which a law and order situation used to arise. On December 1, a mob of people, claiming to be from the Nizam's side, tried to take possession of the property forcibly. Hence, to put an end to the dispute, it was decided to seal the property. Accordingly, the main bungalow and surrounding land were seized," the daily quoted the collector as saying.

It is reported that the people who lived in the staff quarters, were asked to leave the premises at the hill station of and no outside were allowed to enter the area as the authorities carried out the sealing down process.

History

During the British rule, the plot was leased to a Parsi lawyer which was later allotted to Nawab Mir Osman Alli Khan Bahadur, the Nizam of Hyderabad, in 1952. Since he had failed to clear income-tax arrears, the authorities decided to record the property for recovery of a sum amounting to Rs 59,47,797 and sale, mortgaging and any kind of transaction was prohibited till the recovery was made, the report said.

Nawab Mir Osman Alli Khan Bahadur had named Mir Barkat Ali Khan as his successor. A collector's order omitted the name of all the lessees in 2003 and the government took back the property. In 2005, the order was withdrawn and the property was transferred in the name of Dilip Thakkar. Thereafter, the dispute between Thakkar and the Nizam's successor started.