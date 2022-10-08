Heavy rains in Mumbai lead to waterlogging; Yellow alert issued

"Generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain/thundershower in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours," the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday morning.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert to Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for Saturday, stating thunderstorms will accompany by lightning.

The weather monitoring agency has also stated that the city witnessed a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature likely to be 26-degree celsius.