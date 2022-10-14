Heavy rains couple with strong winds lash Mumbai

Heavy rain lashed Vikhroli, Bhandup, Nahur, and Malad between 4 pm and 7 pm. However, there was no major waterlogging anywhere except on the 24th road in the Sion area.

The authorities also diverted Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on some routes.Road traffic slowed down due to the showers but suburban local trains were running without much delay, officials told PTI.

A few incidents of short circuits and tree falls were reported but nobody was injured, they added.

"Conditions are very likely to become favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from remaining parts of Central India; some more parts of Maharashtra East India and some parts of Northeast India during next 3 days," said IMD.

"Isolated Heavy rainfall spell likely to continue over south Peninsular India during next 5 days," it added.