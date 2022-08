Mumbai, Aug 27: Devotees travelling to Konkan for Ganeshotsav will not have to pay toll tax from today. As per the Government Resolution, this waiver will be applicable for travellers across Mumbai-Bangalore and Mumbai-Goa national highways as well as other roads maintained by the state's Public Works Department.

All the concerned authorities, including police and traffic departments have been instructed to issue passes mentioning "Ganesh Utsav 2022, Konkan Darshan" as title.