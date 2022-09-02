Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Over 60,000 idols immersed in a day in Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 2: More than 60,000 Ganesh idols were immersed in Mumbai on the second day of the ten-day festival which started on August 31, the civic body said on Friday.

Many devotees bid adieu to the lord after one-and-a-half days. As many as 60,473 idols were immersed in the sea, other water bodies as well as in artificial ponds on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.