First look of Mumbai’s favourite deity Lalbaugcha Raja unveiled; Watch video

Mumbai, Aug 29: The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal revealed the first look of its signature 14-foot-tall Ganesh idol on Monday. Lalbaugcha Raja is a well-known and frequently visited Ganesh idol in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshostsav Mandal is all set celebrate the traditional festival this year, after two years of hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, the organisers anticipate long-kilometer queues of devotees; the aim is to go to any length to make the celebrations as grand as the previous years.

The two queues for taking blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja are the Navsachi Line and the Mukh Darshanachi Line.

The Navsachi line is for people who want to get their wishes fulfilled. Pilgrims go on the stage, touch the feet of the idol, and receives the blessings of Ganesha. This line attracts huge numbers of people, politicians and celebrities. It takes around 25-30 hours and sometimes up to 40 hours (nearly 2 days) to get darshan in this line. 300-400 employees every year support the event.

The second line is meant for Mukh Darshan, to view the idol without going onto the stage. It can take 5-8 hours or longer to get darshan in this line, especially on weekends.