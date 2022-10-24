Fire breaks out at industrial estate in Mumbai, no one hurt


Google Oneindia New

Mumbai, Oct 24: A fire broke out in a commercial unit at an industrial estate in Mumbai, a fire official said on Monday.

No one was injured in the blaze which erupted around 11 pm on Sunday in the unit located in A to Z Industrial Estate in Lower Parel area, he said.

Fire tenders at A to Z Industrial Estate in Lower Parel after a fire broke out. Image courtesy: ANI

It was an "level-1" (minor) fire, the official said.

Water tankers were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 1.40 am, he said.

Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai's new tilak nagar, 33 residents rescued safely

Police, ambulance and other assistance also reached the spot, the official said, adding that no injury were reported.

Published On October 24, 2022

More MUMBAI  News arrow_forward

Read more about: fire mumbai
Read more...