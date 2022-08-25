Filmmaker Sawan Kumar Tak passes away; Salman Khan shares heartfelt note

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who has closely worked with Sawan Kumar, shared an unseen throwback picture of himself with the lyricist and paid his tributes to the late filmmaker.

"May u rest in peace my dear Sawaan ji. Have always loved n respected u," he captioned the photograph.

Saawan Tak Kumar was a part of the Hindi Film Industry for over five decades. The director made his debut in Bollywood with Gomti Ke Kinare which marked Meena Kumar's last appearance on screen.

Tak is best known for helming Salman Khan-starrers Sanam Bewafa (1991) and Saawan...The Love Season (2003). He also teamed up with Rajesh Khanna for the 1983 film Souten featuring Rajesh Khanna, Tina Munim and Padmini Kolhapure.

Besides directing films, Saawan Kumar Tak also penned songs for films like Rajesh Khanna's Souten and Hrithik Roshan-Ameesha Patel's Bollywood debut Kaho Naa..Pyaar Hai.