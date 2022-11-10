Fearing misuse by terrorists, Mumbai police bans drones, flying objects for 30 days

The order in this regard was issued on Wednesday under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, according to an ANI report.

Mumbai, Nov 10: To prevent their possible misuse by terrorists and anti-national elements, Mumbai police has restricted the flying of drones, paragliders, remote controlled micro-light aircraft, hot air balloons and private helicopters in the city for 30 days, effective from November 13 to December 12.

The notification read, "It was likely that terrorist and anti-national elements might make use of drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, aerial missiles or paragliders to target "VVIPs" and endanger "the life of public at large, destroy public property and cause disturbance to law and order in the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate area," according to the ANI report.

It further added, "No flying activities of drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, paragliders, para motors, hot air balloons, and private helicopters shall be allowed in the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate area for the period of the next 30 days except for aerial surveillance by city police themselves or upon written permission by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations)."

Section 144 of CRPC empowers the police to issue prohibitory orders in cases of nuisance or apprehended danger.