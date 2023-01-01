'Do it behind four walls’: BJP leader complains against Uorfi Javed over ‘display of body’

"No one could have imagined that the right to conduct, freedom of thought given by the Constitution would be manifested in such a subversive attitude," Chitra Wagh mentioned in her complaint letter.

"If she wants to display her body, she must do it behind the four walls, but the actor may not be aware that she is fuelling the perverse attitude of the society," the complaint letter read.

Early this month, advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh also filed a complaint at the Andheri Police station against Uorfi.

"What actor Uorfi Javed is doing in public is not obscene as per section 294 of IPC, then what is? When action against such similar act can be taken again Actor Ranveer Singh then why not her? @MumbaiPolice. Is it not the moral duty of us to file report against such illicit acts?" the advocate tweeted.

Reacting strongly to the post, the actor wrote "Started my new year with another police complaint from another politician! Bc asli kaam nahi hai in politicians k Paas? Are these politicians, lawyers dumb? There is literally no article in the constitution that can be put on me to send me to jail. The definition of vulgarity, nudity defers from person to person. Unless my nipples and my vagina is seen, you can't send me to jail."

"These people are only doing this for media attention. I got some better ideas for you Chitra Wagh, how about doing something against human trafficking and sex trafficking in Mumbai which is still very much there. How about shutting those illegal dance Bars (which are still very much there), how about something against illegal prostitution which again exists everywhere in Mumbai", she added.