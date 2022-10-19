Dead body found on Mumbai railway track, probe on

"We received information about a person lying near the railway track. As the information came, the police reached the spot and took the body under their possession," ANI quoted the Government Railway Police (GRP) as saying.

The police identified the deceasd as Nikhil Sawla, a resident of Ghatkopar in Mumbai.

According to a report in ANI, Police registered the case against an unknown suspect under Section 302 (Murder) of IPC.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.