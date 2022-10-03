Custom officials seize heroin worth over Rs 34 cr at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Oct 3: Customs officials seized 4,970 grams of heroin worth Rs 34.79 crore from a passenger who had hidden the contraband in a specially created cavity in a trolley bag, an official said on Monday.

In another action, 9,115 grams of gold valued at Rs 4.53 crore was seized last week, the Mumbai Airport Customs said. The heroin was seized after Customs officials, acting on specific information, stopped a passenger at the airport on Saturday.