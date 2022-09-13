Car catches fire on highway in Mumbai; Maha CM Shinde stops to help

Mumbai, Sep 13: A luxury car caught fire on Mumbai's Western Express Highway in the wee hours of Tuesday, an official said. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose convoy was passing by, stopped to help the car occupant.

No one was injured in the incident which took place in Vile Parle area on the highway, which is the major north-south arterial road in Mumbai, a fire official said. The fire department received a call about the blaze at 12.25 am.