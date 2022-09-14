The sadhus had come from Mathura and they were on the way to the temple town of Pandharpur from Bijapur in Karnataka in a car. They had halted at a temple in the village on Monday. While resuming the journey on Tuesday, they asked the boy for directions. The locals saw this and mistook them for a 'gang of child lifters', according to a report in The Times of India.

They raised an alarm and there was a heated argument which soon turned into an assault on the sadhus, according to the report. The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet since then.

"There was an argument. It escalated quickly and the sadhus were allegedly beaten up with sticks by the locals," an official told PTI.

The monks reportedly showed their Aadhaar cards to clear the villagers' doubts. It was revealed that they were members of 'akhada' in Uttar Pradesh.

A police team reached the spot and found that the sadhus were indeed members of an akhada' in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

The sadhus, however, have not lodged any complaint over the incident.