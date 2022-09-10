What's in the report? India's leading theatre chains PVR and Inox have cumulatively lost over Rs 800 crore in market capitalization on Friday after negative reviews started surfacing online. The report had claimed that the movie earned Rs 23 crore in advance booking but met with "tepid reviews".

Mumbai, Sep 10: A section of netizens found a new weapon to target 'Brahmastra' after the report of the movie wiping out Rs 800 crore of PVR and Inox investors following negative reviews for the flick surfaced online.

It pointed out the leading critic and trade tracker Taran Adarsh's review about 'Brahmastra' as he gave just two ratings and wrote, #OneWordReview...#Brahmāstra: DISAPPOINTING.

Rating: ⭐⭐#Brahmāstra is a king-sized disappointment... High on VFX, low on content [second half nosedives]... #Brahmāstra could've been a game changer, but, alas, it's a missed opportunity... All gloss, no soul. #BrahmāstraReview. [sic]"

This report of 'Brahmastra' hitting the investors of PVR and Inox badly spread like wildfire and it became a weapon for the section of netizens, who have been targeting the film from the day one over Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's past comments.

Several statements including Ranbir's comment about his love for "beef" have not gone well with the netizens. Not to forget, Alia's reaction over the 'boycott trend' added fuel to the fire as she asked people not to watch the film if they do not like it.

So, people have been attacking 'Brahmastra' non-stop on social media sites and praying for its failure at the box office.

And the report of 'Brahmastra' wiping out Rs 800 crore of PVR and Inox investors became a new weapon for people to target the film. Hence, they now started trending 'flop' on Twitter.

However, the story of 'Brahmastra' looks different from what is claimed by a section of audience on Twitter. It is because producer Karan Johar has announced that the movie has minted Rs 75 crore at the box office on day one.