As per the makers, the movie has minted Rs 160 crore in two days. The film had minted Rs 75 crore on first day, producer Karan Johar had announced on his social media page.

Mumbai, Sep 11: The collection of Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' has witnessed around 20 per cent growth on day two. The interesting part of the story is that the movie has done well despite getting negative reviews.

Going by trade reports, 'Brahmastra' made a net collection of Rs 41.5 crore on Saturday after raking in Rs 37 crore on day one at the Indian box office. The two-day gross collection of the flick stands at 95 crore while the net collection is Rs 79 crore in India.

The collection of the South Indian versions is estimated to be around Rs 10 crore.

Generally, the collection of a film met with mixed reviews drops on its second day, but 'Brahmastra' has managed to overcome the mixed talks and done extremely well.

For Easy Understanding

Total Worldwide Collection Rs 160 crore Indian Gross Collection Rs 95 crore Indian Net Collection Rs 79 crore South Indian Collection Rs 10 crore

As far as the first Saturday collection is concerned, Yash's blockbuster 'KGF 2' is in the top place by earning Rs 42.9 crore, followed by SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali 2' (Rs 40.5 crore) and 'Sanju' (Rs 38.6 crore). Ranbir's 'Brahmastra' is in the four place by collecting Rs 37.5 crore (Hindi version alone).

Meanwhile, the multilingual film is doing well at the box office on Sunday. The early reports indicate that the movie is likely to mint Rs 50+ crore (net) from India alone.

It means the fantasy adventure flick will breach into Rs 100-crore club in just three days. Also, the worldwide collection will cross Rs 200-crore mark.

The movie is made with the budget of Rs 400 crore and it should have a good run in theatres for at least 10 days in order to become a successful venture for distributors.