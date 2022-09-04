Brahmastra lacks soul: The first review on net lashes out at Ranbir-starrer

Mumbai, Sep 04: Even as the fans await the release of Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra', a self-proclaimed cinephile has come out with "first review" of the much-hyped film.

Wondering whether the film has garnered positive or negative review? The answer is the reviewer, who often claims to get information from an overseas censor board, has given a thumbs down for 'Brahmastra'. According to him, the film "lacks soul" but predicts a good opening due to the promotions.

"On the whole, #brahmastra lacks soul. At the box-office, the publicity blitzkrieg might ensure good returns in its opening weekend, but the cracks should start appearing sooner than exepcted, since the fulm fails to keep you hooked. Its fall is imminent, [sic]" he wrote it on his Instagram account.

He said positive words about the VFX quality of the film, stating "#brahmastra is also high on VFC and a couple of sequences are well implemented. Songs are terrific! [sic]"

The reviewer has criticised Ranbir Kapoor's performance while showering good words about his wife Alia Bhatt's acting in the flick. "#ranbirkapoor looking confused & even don't know what's he doing but @aliabhatt performing better than him @ she is looking cute, [sic]" he added.