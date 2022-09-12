Mumbai, Sep 12: Ranbir Kapoor's much-hyped 'Brahmastra part-1' has got to a solid start at the worldwide box office. The film has made fantastic collection in its first weekend as the team proudly announced that it has minted Rs 225 crore in three days.

The movie, which was released in over 8,000 screens in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages, earned Rs 37 crore on the first day. The collection witnessed about 20 per cent growth on its second day as it raked in Rs 42 crore. On the third day, it came out with flying colors by earning Rs 46 crore to end its opening weekend business at Rs 125 crore (net business) at the domestic box office.

The film is estimated to have grossed over Rs 150 crore from India in three days.

Close to 90 per cent of the collection has come from the Hindi version as the South Indian versions raked in Rs 16 crore from three days. From the overseas centres, it has grossed about Rs 75 crore.

The performance of the film has led many to claim that 'Brahmastra' is a 'hit' film at the box office.

How true it is?

'Brahmastra' is made with an estimated budget of Rs 410 crore. The film requires at least another four to five days to breach into Rs 400-crore mark. Even then, it will not be considered a hit flick as it is a gross collection.

As per the trade trackers, 'Brahmastra' should gross at least Rs 750 crore to enter the profit zone. So far, the movie has recovered around 30-35 per cent. The movie should gross over Rs 900 crore in order to earn 'superhit' status at the box office. However, some are of the view that the multilingual film might be declared a successful film even if it crosses Rs 550-600-crore mark by taking the value of its non-theatrical rights (audio, OTT and satellite rights).

The estimated value of non-theatrical rights of 'Brahmastra' is around Rs 150-200 crore.

However, trade trackers are of the view that 'Brahmastra' should retain the momentum in order to become a successful flick.