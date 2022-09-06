Brahmastra Box Office Collection: Ranbir-starrer set to beat RRR day 1 record

Mumbai, Sep 06: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' is set for a flying start at the India box office. The multilingual film, which will hit the screens on September 9, is now predicted to get a bigger opening than SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Brahmastra Opening

The advance booking of tickets was kick-started a few days ago and met with a stupendous response from the fans. PVR multiplex chain alone has sold over a lakh tickets for the first few days. This is seen as an indication of the craze around the flick.

Trade analysts say that 'Brahmastra' would get a far better opening than what was predicted two weeks ago. "The craze is peaking around the right time. There is a good demand for the tickets which helps the film to get a solid opening," an exhibitor in Bengaluru tells Oneindia.

How Much will 'Brahmastra' Collect on Opening Day?

It is now predicted that 'Brahmastra' would mint around Rs 30 crore on the opening day. It means the film will be shattering the opening day records of SS Rajamouli's RRR, which had made a net collection of about Rs 20 crore.

Notably, it will beat the records of some of the recent biggest openers like records of 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' (Rs 28.35 crore) and 'Sooryavanshi' (Rs 26.29 crore).

However, it is unlikely to beat the gigantic opening of Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2'. The Prashanth Neel's creation had amassed Rs 53.95 crore on the first day.

According to trade analysts, Karan Johar-backed 'Brahmastra', which is releasing in multiple languages, might get a solid opening but the success of the film depends on the word-of-mouth, considering the negative campaigning carried out by a section of the audience against the flick.