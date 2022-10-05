Jaidev Thackeray's estranged wife Smita was also present at the MMRDA ground in BKC, the rally site in suburban Mumbai, along with Nihar, the son of late Bindumadhav Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray's eldest brother.

Champa Singh Thapa, a trusted aide of the late Bal Thackeray who served the Shiv Sena founder for 27 years, was also present at the event.

Talking to reporters, Smita Thackeray said she was invited to the rally by Shinde, who heads the rebel faction of the Shiv Sena.

Reportedly, Jaidev Thackeray shares an uneasy relationship with his younger brother Uddhav Thackeray.

For the first time since Shiv Sena's birth, two Dussehra rallies were held in Mumbai by the party's two factions - one led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the other by Uddhav Thackeray.

In a shot in the arm for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena faction, the Bombay High Court on September 23 granted it permission to hold its annual Dussehra rally at the iconic Shivaji Park ground in Dadar.

Now, the rebel group held the rally at the MMRDA ground at BKC in the suburbs.