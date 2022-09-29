Mumbai, Sep 29: Well-known filmmaker Ekta Kapoor has landed in trouble after a court in Bihar issued arrest warrants against her along with her mother in connection with objectionable content in her web series 'XXX' (Season-2).

The Begusarai court in Bihar issued the warrants against Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor based on a complaint filed by an ex-serviceman Shambhu Kumar on charges of insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their family members in the said web series.

As per the complaint filed in 2020, the web series had many objectionable scenes related to the wife of a soldier.

"The court had issued summons to them (Kapoors) and asked them to appear before it in connection with the matter. They (Kapoors), however, informed the court that certain scenes in the series were removed after the objection. But they did not appear before the court following which the warrant was issued against them," he added added.

Times When Ekta Kapoor Created Controversies

Ekta Kapoor's historical drama 'Jodha Akbar' had run into trouble in 2013 over authenticity of its content. Shri Rajput Karni Sena (SRKS) had protested against the show accusing it of distorting historical facts.

She had also hit the headlines when Rajeev Khandelwal, who came to limelight with Balaji Telefilms' serial 'Kahiin Toh Hoga', claimed that he would never work with Ekta Kapoor again and he did not need her to climb the ladder of success in the industry. However, what went wrong between them remains elusive.

Ekta Kapoor is often accused of taking inspiration from real-life incidents without seeking the consent of concerned people or family. Ekta's 'Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai' (based on the lives of Mumbai underworld gangsters Haji Mastan and Dawood Ibrahim) and 'The Dirty Picture' (based on Silk Smitha's life) landed in legal battle for making movies on their lives without paying money or taking written permission from the families involved.