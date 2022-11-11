Anti-bomb squad fishes out gelatin sticks from river in Maharashtra

The police blocked the road to avert any untoward incident.

The police team could not ascertain so far how and where did the sticks come from. The investigation was going on till late Thursday evening.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Somnath Gharge said that the recovered item from the river was a sort of dummy bomb. The police are investigating the matter to catch the responsible person.

Gharge said, "We received information that a bomb-like object has been found floating on a river. A police team reached the spot and scanned it. This was sort of a dummy bomb. The area would be searched by police tomorrow. The probe is on to find who was behind this," ANI quoted him as saying.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.