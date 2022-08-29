Ahead of Ganesha festival, Maharashtra to open separate lane for commuters using Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Mumbai, Aug 29: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the state administration to create a separate lane at toll plazas on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway for vehicles going for the upcoming Ganesh festival. A statement from the chief minister's office on Sunday said the decision was taken to ease the movement of traffic on the highway.

The 10-day Ganesh festival begins on August 31. Shinde visited the Khalapur toll plaza and took the decision after a meeting with officials. He asked for increased manpower to prevent traffic congestion and rush at toll plazas during festivals and holidays.