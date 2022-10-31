Hussein suffered a heart attack during the Diwali festival, a source informed ANI. The actor was with his mother when she suffered the attack and she was rushed to the hospital.

Aamir Khan's family is currently with her at the hospital. However, the actor has not given any official statement about her health condition yet.

Khan had celebrated Diwali his ex-wife Kiran Rao and their son. The photos and videos from the celebration had gone viral in which Aamir's mother was seen cutting her birthday cake at her residence.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which had failed to set the box office on fire.