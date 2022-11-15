Aamir Khan announces break from acting, wants to spend time with family

"When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It's a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it's a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break and be with my family, my mom, and my kids," he said during an interaction in Delhi.

Khan said that he was supposed to start 'Champions' soon after 'Laal Singh Chaddha', but decided to take a break from acting. He will now be funding the project under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions in association with Sony Pictures International Productions India, and 200 Not Out Productions.

"I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel that it's not fair to people who are close to me. This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to the next year, a year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor," he added.

Aamir Khan claimed that he could not pay attention to his loved ones including his parents, first wife Reena, second wife Kiran Rao and children.

The actor's recent release 'Laal Singh Chaddha' turned out to be one of the biggest flops of his career. Also, his previous flick 'Thugs of Hinduston' had failed to perform like his previous movies.