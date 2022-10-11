5 movies that made Karwa Chauth a pan-India concept

Here is the list of some Bollywood films that can be credited for making Karwa Chauth the grand affair that it is today.

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge

In Aditya Chopra's blockbuster film 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge', Simran (Kajol) observes fasting for her sweetheart Raj (Shah Rukh Khan). However, she is engaged to Kuldeep, son of her father (Amrish Puri)'s friend. As she wants to end the fast by drinking the water given by her love, she pretends to faint and then drinks the water from Raj's hands.

This remains an iconic scene from the movie with King Khan and Kajol's chemistry working big time with the youths. Even today, many youth keep fast with their better halves imitating Raj from DDLJ.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Sanjay Leela Bhansali beautifully captured the emotions of the then real-life love birds Salman Khan in 'Chand Chupa Badal Mein'. It is a dream sequence where Nandini (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) fasts for her love Sameer (Salman Khan). In addition to the song, there is also a scene where she fasts for her hubby (Ajay Devgn), but not in love with him.

Baghban

Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini's 'Baghban' had touched a chord with the Indian audiences with its story line that depicted the struggles of ageing parents. It also had an emotional scene of the husband and wife celebrating the festival from distance. This scene touches the hearts of the viewers as they break the fast despite staying away miles due to circumstances.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

This film probably presented 'Karva Chauth' celebration like no movie had showcased the festival before. It begins with Nandini Chandran (Jaya Bachchan) explaining the significance of the festival to Anjali Sharma Raichand (Kajol), followed by a peppy song. In the film, it is also revealed that Pooja (Kareena)'s character was fasting for Rohan Yashvardhan Raichand (Hrithik Roshan).

Ishq Vishk

In the coming-of-age romantic comedy film, Payal Mehra (Amrita Rao) observes fasting for her boyfriend Rajiv Mathur (Shahid Kapoor). The hero manages to help her end the fast. The scenes involving them have been beautifully captured director Ken Ghosh.