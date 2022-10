Palghar, Oct 14: The Railway Police have registered an offence against an 18-year-old student for allegedly manhandling a ticket checker onboard a suburban local train in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Friday.

Based on a complaint, the Vasai Road railway police on Thursday registered a case under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to any person being a public servant in the execution of his duty) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, the official said.