10 popular South Indian movies remade in Bollywood

While the language borders are blurring and pan-India films are becoming common, there are many filmmakers who still believe that some South films can be remade in Bollywood. Notably, Shankar's Tamil films like 'Anniyan' and Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi's 'Vikram Vedha' are being remade in Bollywood.

Mumbai, Sep 13: Bollywood's love for South Indian movies is not an unknown fact. Successful movies from Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada have often attracted B-town filmmakers who have never shied away from retelling the stories to the Hindi audience.

Even as many other remakes are in the pipeline, let's take a look at the list of successful South Indian movies remade in Bollywood.

'Ghajini'

'Ghajini' is a 2008 action thriller film written and directed by AR Murugadoss. It is the remake of the Tamil-Telugu flick of the same name. The film itself is inspired by the 2000 film Memento. It was the first movie to hit Rs 100-crore mark (net collection) at the Indian box office.

'Rowdy Rathore'

Akshay Kumar's 'Rowdy Rathore' is an action comedy film, directed by Prabhu Deva. It is a remake of the 2006 Telugu film Vikramarkudu directed by SS Rajamouli. The original film starred Ravi Teja.

'Bodyguard'

'Bodyguard' is a romantic action film, directed by Siddique. It is a remake of the 2010 Malayalam film of the same name directed by Siddique himself. The Hindi version starred Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

'Singham'

'Singham' is an action crime film directed by Rohit Shetty. A remake of the 2010 Tamil film Singam by Hari, the film starred Ajay Devgn and Kajal Aggarwal.

'Wanted'

'Wanted' is an action thriller film directed by Prabhu Deva. A remake of 2006 Telugu film Pokiri starring Mahesh Babu, the film stared Salman Khan, Prakash Raj, Ayesha Takia, while Vinod Khanna, Mahesh Manjrekar and Inder Kumar appeared in supporting roles.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' is a 2007 Indian comedy horror film directed by Priyadarshan. A remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu, adapted by Neeraj Vora and Manisha Korde, it starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Asrani and Vikram Gokhale.

'Kabir Singh'

'Kabir Singh' is a 2019 romantic drama film written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. A remake of Vanga's own Telugu film Arjun Reddy (2017), it starred Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

'Saathiya'

'Saathiya' is a 2002 Indian Hindi-language romantic drama film directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Mani Ratnam and Yash Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film starred Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi, with Shah Rukh Khan and Tabu appearing in extended special appearances.

'Force'

'Force' is a 2011 action thriller directed by Nishikant Kamat. The film stared John Abraham, Genelia D'Souza and the debutant Vidyut Jammwal. It was a remake of Gautham Vasudev Menon's successful 2003 Tamil film, Kaakha Kaakha.

'Drishyam'

'Drishyam' is a 2015 thriller film directed by Nishikant Kamat. The film was a remake of the 2013 Malayalam-language film of the same name. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran in lead roles.