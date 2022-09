Bengaluru, Sep 01: A student of a First Grade College in Sullia, Dakshina Kannada district was allegedly assaulted by a few students of the sam college for talking to a Hindu girl. The incident took place on Tuesday.

The victim Mohammad Saneef (19) has accused Deekshith, Dhanush, Prajwal, Thanuj, Akshay, Mokshith, Gautham of assaulting him with sticks. They also issued a life threat to him, SP Rishikesh Sonawane said.