Mangaluru police raids residences of SDPI, banned PFI activists; few detained

Mangaluru, Oct 13: Mangaluru city police on Thursday conducted raids on the residences of activists of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in the city and suburbs on Thursday.

A few activists of the banned outfit and the SDPI have been detained during the raids, police sources said. Police raided locations in Panambur, Surathkal, Ullal, and other places in the suburban areas.