Mangaluru, Sep 15: Hundreds of Hindu activists gathered near a supermarket at Tingaladi in Puttur rural station limits hearing the news of the harassment of a woman at the bazaar.

The workers alleged that a youth belonging to another community had harassed her while shopping late Wednesday. The woman, a resident of Sarvey Nerolthadka, filed a complaint with the police that an unknown person had inappropriately touched her while buying grocery at the shop.