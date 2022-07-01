Heavy rains in coastal areas: Holidays declared

The Met department has issued an orange alert in the districts on Friday and yellow alert till July 4.

Incessant rains have resulted in artificial flooding in many areas in Dakshina Kannada district.

. .

Meanwhile, a person riding a scooter was injured after an electricity pole and a tree branch fell on his vehicle at Bantwal in the district on Thursday. The injured has been hospitalised, police sources said.

The electricity pole came down as the tree branch fell on it due to heavy rains, police said.

(PTI)