Dasara darshan package gets overwhelming response in Mangaluru

"We introduced the KSRTC 'Dasara Darshan' temple package tour to cover 9 temples in and around city. The package is available till Oct 5. Based on overwhelming response we added more buses, including AC coach buses," Divisional controller KSRTC, Rajesh Shetty told ANI.

Interested tourists may book tickets and visit prominent temples of the coastal district during Navaratri. As part of the tour package, the bus will take passengers to Mangaladevi temple, Polali Sri Rajarajeshwari temple, Sunkadakatte Sri Ambika Annapoorneshwari temple at Gurupura, Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari temple, Bappanadu Sri Durgaparameshwari temple, Sasihithlu Sri Bhagavathi temple and beach.

It will also go to Chitrapura Sri Durgaparameshwari temple, Urwa Sri Mariyamma temple and Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha temple where the idols of Navadurga are installed as part of the Mangaluru Dasara festival.

This is for the first time that KSRTC is introducing such a package for the convenience of tourists and devotees, who throng the district during the Navaratri festival. The price for adults will be Rs 300 and Rs 250 for children.

The Mangaluru Dasara Darshan will be available till October 5.